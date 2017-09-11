You Have One More Chance to Get Tickets to the Broad's Yayoi Kusama Exhibit

EXPAND Yayoi Kusama’s The Obliteration Room, 2002 to present Courtesy the Broad

At noon on Sept. 1, tickets to Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit, coming to the Broad on Oct. 21, went on sale on the museum's site, and it became a less-than-pleasant experience (which you can read more about here). Many people entered the virtual queue early only to walk away empty-handed. Other people said they'd entered sort of late and had no issue getting tickets. Either way, all 50,000 available tickets sold out in two hours flat.

In response to the high demand, the Broad announced this morning that it's releasing 40,000 additional tickets at noon on Monday, Oct. 2. The traveling exhibit's run hasn't been extended, but the Broad has increased the number of tickets by extending museum hours by 14 hours each week and also letting more people in during each appointment time. Here are more details ...

Due to overwhelming demand, the Broad has announced additional tickets and extended hours for the upcoming special exhibition, "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors." These newly announced tickets will go on sale Monday, October 2, at noon PT, and are expected to sell out quickly. During the September 1 ticket release, the initial offering of 50,000 tickets sold out in less than two hours. The Broad has decided to stay open an additional 14 hours each week, for a total of 62 operational hours per week. In addition to these extended hours, the museum is also increasing the number of visitors it will accommodate during operating hours. This increase in both hours and visitors per hour will allow for nearly 40,000 additional advance tickets to be made available in the upcoming release.



The release goes on to say that buyers should visit thebroad.org between 11 a.m. and noon on Oct. 2 to enter an online waiting room. Everyone who's in the waiting room by noon will "either receive a randomized number that will allow them to book tickets, or they will be informed that they were not randomly selected." So everyone who gets a randomized number will get to buy tickets, but not everyone in the waiting room will get a randomized number — luck of the draw.

We recommend setting an alarm now and getting ready to curse the universe when you're not randomly selected.

