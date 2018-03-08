This A Streetcar Named Desire Explores Race, Power and Privilege

Sometimes, a play may be outdated in its particulars, but what it says of human relationships is so truthful that the work remains moving and relevant.

A Streetcar Named Desire is that sort of drama. Tennessee Williams' potboiler opened in December 1947, and even then, in post–World War II America, the genteel Southern world summoned by Williams' fragile Blanche Dubois was on the fade. Seventy years later, it's not only Blanche's ideals and illusions that seem distant and quaint — so does the 1940s New Orleans' Latin Quarter environs she traveled to, in search of salvation and survival. Moreover, many societal changes have transpired since Williams wrote Streetcar; watching, you're aware of the gap between the prescribed gender roles of mid–20th century men and women and the relative fluidity of these roles today.

But neither this disparity nor any other mars the punch and power of director Michael Michetti's dynamic revival at Boston Court. The commentary extends beyond the individual human condition to the realms of race, power and privilege.