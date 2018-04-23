This 1962 Jerry Lewis Family Portrait by Margaret Keane Exists. You’re Welcome.

Robert Berman’s Santa Monica Auctions has been in business for decades, a twice-yearly weekend event offering rare fine art and ephemera gems with an above-average rate of interesting provenances. But even by his standards, Lot 110 at the Sunday, May 6, auction takes the cake. And the cats. And dogs. And clown suits. It’s everything.

Lot 110 is a painting by the legendary Margaret Keane, of Big Eyes fame. At almost 4 x 6 feet, it is her largest canvas, and something of a crown jewel in her career. Commissioned by Jerry Lewis in 1961 as a portrait of the comedian and his family with his first wife, Patti Lewis, it originally features their five children (plus three cats and four dogs). Two years later, the couple had a sixth child, a son, and Keane came back and added him to the painting. You can see him as the small child on Patti’s lap, in the white onesie with the blue collar.

Keane herself wrote of the experience, “Until such an unlikely time as I paint the Ride of the Valkyries, this shall remain my most gymnastic work. I had to use hitherto unsuspected muscles to tether this herd. There are 14 subjects and guess which one was the most difficult to keep in focus.” And she also addressed the situation with the Harlequin costumes. “Here the clownish part of him is seen only in the motley he wears. The rest is Jerry Lewis, the intense creative personality, devoted family man….”