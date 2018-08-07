Eso Won: "As Water Flows Over the Rocks, So Does Knowledge Flow Through Books"

Tucked into the historic community of Leimert Park, you'll find Eso Won Bookstore, a captivating independent shop that not only serves the local African-American community but also represents it by selling works by African-American authors.

Co-owner James Fugate never planned to own a bookstore. He originally wanted to be an attorney, but changed his mind a year after graduating college. "I decided that the things I knew most about were books and music," he tells L.A. Weekly. But working in the music industry didn't appeal to him, either. "I would have real trouble selling music that I didn't like," he admits.

For the Detroit native, books have always been somehow different. Even if he hated the subject matter, Fugate had less trouble selling bad books than anything else that was bad. So for nearly a decade, he worked in college bookstores, a gig that took him from Detroit to Florida and back to Detroit. In 1987, he made yet another job-related move — this time to Southern California — in order to run the bookstore at Compton College. There was just one problem: The shop barely had any books by African-American authors, because it was actually leased from Barnes & Noble.