The Madres Takes on Still-Pertinent Story of los Desaparecidos

Among the 20th century’s catalog of atrocities is the chilling fate of Los Desaparecidos of Argentina — unknown thousands of that country’s citizens who were kidnapped, tortured and murdered by right-wing death squads between 1976 and 1983. Some of these people were armed guerrillas, actively fighting the ruling military junta, but most were noncombatant writers, artists, students and trade unionists peaceably opposed to the authoritarian regime. Under its rule, torture and death were meted out to any individual suspected of “socialist” views, or any person who somehow did not toe the fascist line. One infamous torture site was called ESME, an acronym for La Escuela Superior de Mecánica de la Armada (the Navy Mechanics School), a deceptively stately building located smack in the center of an upscale neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

In spite of the danger, a group of women, known as Las Madres de Plaza de Mayo, would gather every Thursday to demonstrate in the public square, to call attention to the plight of their vanished children and grandchildren. The Madres all wore white scarves embroidered with the names of the missing; even after democracy was restored, they marched in memory of the victims, only halting this activity in 2006. Tragically, several of the women who initiated the movement were themselves kidnapped and brutally assassinated.

Numerous books, films and plays have been generated around these terrible events, and playwright Stephanie Alison Walker adds to the pantheon with The Madres, directed by Sara Guerrero at Skylight Theatre. The play features strong female characters and a reminder of what can happen to ordinary people when democracy falls prey to ruthless, demoniacal villainy (really, you can’t repeat this message too often). But Walker’s setup is too convenient, and Guerrero’s orchestration of pacing and nuance underscores the shortcomings of the material.