The Gun Debate Invades an L.A. Art Gallery

If someone made a master list of uncomfortable dinner-table topics (that probably exists somewhere already, though) gun control would probably be in the top five. It’s a topic that requires not only the wherewithal to bring up painful and traumatic events in U.S. history, both recent and distant, and also requires that anyone discussing it buckle down for a long, grueling conversation. Or debate, depending on the company and the time of year.

At the moment — between the police shootings, a horrifying election cycle and the inauspicious rise of the alt right — the subject feels especially charged. So naturally, now would be a good time to bring this controversial topic to an art gallery, right?

Co-curated by Dr. Anita Storm, Liz Gordon and Betty Ann Brown, “GUNS” features the work of 23 artists including John Baldessari, Cheryl Dullabaun, Mark Steven Greenfield, Shepard Fairey, Kerri Sabine-Wolf, Meg Madison, Osceola Refetoff and Miles Regis. The curators hope that will offer a more nuanced view of the perennially divisive gun-control debate. It's a chance to see new works and revisit the style of established artists – but it's also about starting a dialogue in an unexpected space.

"I conceived of this idea shortly after the tragic shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, [Connecticut]," wrote Dr. Storm in an email interview. "Wanting to bring about changes in gun-control laws and help people to understand responsible gun ownership, I looked for the best voice to express this. Art has a powerful and beautiful language and was the perfect pairing for this goal."

While the curators hoped to show all sides of the gun-control debate, they've invited Women Against Gun Violence for a panel.

"Having a panel discussion that includes a council member as well as parents of a child who didn't survive the Aurora tragedy (and other equally potent speakers) brings the issue off the walls of the gallery," says Dr. Storm. "Yes, the art is visually powerful and the spoken words augment their power."

In organizing the show, the curators invited a range of viewpoints. Some pieces blatantly reference violence and the NRA while others depict guns in an aesthetically interesting way, letting the viewer come to her own conclusions.

"I don't want to take away guns from people who need them and obtain them properly and use them with care," says Dr. Storm. "Artwork was included that beautifully expressed whatever view was held by the artist."

Gallerist and co-curator Gordon reiterates the idea that the artists approach the issue of guns from a variety of angles. Working with them, she learned more about the many ways in which guns affect artists (and other people) through their specific socioeconomic situations.

"One of the artists I chose is Miles Regis, who has also created new work for this show," says Gordon. "His work reflects social issues that are from a black man’s perspective living in the United States where he is raising his family."

The artists also engaged with what it means to own a gun — and the perceived value of guns. Some of the pieces in this show already existed while other were created specifically for the exhibition. Many of them contain complex themes that the viewers needs to unravel — sometimes uncomfortable ones.

"[Cheryl] Dullabaun created small panels, covered with gold leaf and intense blue paint to make them precious and jewel-like, and shot them [so they're] riddled with holes," wrote Brown. "Mark Steven Greenfield, who has dealt with issue of violence — especially interracial violence — selected two of his intense works for us to include."

Brown feels that using their different backgrounds as reference points – Dr. Storm’s a collector, Brown is an art historian and Gordon a gallerist — made for a much stronger show than if only one of them had curated the exhibition.

GUNS is on display at The Loft at Liz’s, 453 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire; Sept. 24 to Nov. 1. A curatorial walk-through with Betty Ann Brown will take place Wed., Oct. 5 from 7-9 p.m. A panel discussion with Dr. Storm and Women Against Gun Violence will take place Sat., Oct. 15 from 3-5 p.m.

