The Getty’s Pacific Standard Time LA/LA Economic Impact Report Makes the Case for Art



A lovely courtyard event in LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in DTLA on Tuesday morning wrapped up just ahead of the start of no fewer than three May Day marches converging on nearby City Hall. Rain threatened, and eventually arrived, but a team of leadership, city and fiscal sponsors, media and interested institutional parties gathered to release and assess the Economic Impact Analysis on 2017’s Pacific Standard Time LA/LA Initiative. Spoiler alert: The city did very well.

The full report is available online now, but the takeaway is that PST’s second full edition (there was a sort of mezzo initiative focused on midcentury architecture) was a boon to both the region’s cultural IQ and its bottom line. There were increases in all the economic segment categories that were examined, compared with the already-huge success of the first PST in 2012, which focused art historical scholarship on the creative communities working in L.A. between 1945 and 1980. Unlike that debut, this sequel did not take up a chronology but rather a cross-section, examining the historical and ongoing influence and foundational presence of Latin American and Latino art and artists in L.A.’s unique cultural character.

Ken Gonzales-Day, Danny (mural by Levi Ponce), 2016 Courtesy of the artist