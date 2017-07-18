The Five Additional Yayoi Kusama Infinity Rooms Coming to L.A. Are Going to Rule

EXPAND Yayoi Kusama, Infinity Mirrored Room—Love Forever, 1966/1994 Cathy Carver

UPDATE: With the addition of Infinity Mirrored Room — All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016), there will be five new infinity rooms in the exhibit.

From the moment the Broad opened its doors in 2015, there's basically been an around-the-clock line to enter Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away. The mirrored installation, replete with twinkling LED lights, occupies just a small nook on the museum's first floor but succeeds in making the viewer feel as if she's standing in the center of an infinitely large universe (which we all technically are, I suppose), reckoning with her smallness.

The museum announced yesterday that on Friday, Sept. 1, tickets will be going up for grabs for "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors," an exhibit that features four five additional infinity rooms, plus another room installation, by the 88-year-old Japanese artist (running Oct. 21-Jan. 1): Infinity Mirror Room — Phalli’s Field (Floor Show), 1965/2016; Infinity Mirrored Room — Love Forever, 1966/1994; Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009; and Dots Obsession — Love Transformed into Dots, 2007. The exhibit culminates with The Obliteration Room, where guests are invited to cover with colorful, round stickers the walls and furniture in what looks like an open-concept room in a traditional home, creating something like a splatter effect.

EXPAND Yayoi Kusama’s Dots Obsession — Love Transformed Into Dots, 2007 Cathy Carver

The exhibit is currently on display at the Seattle Art Museum, and the Seattle Times posted a terrific 360-degree tour of the rooms (featuring The Obliteration Room in its very early, clean stages). It's a great early look at the feel of walking through a field of polka-dotted phalluses. After its three-month run at the Broad, it goes to the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

NBC affiliate station KING 5 reported that all of the tickets for the Seattle stint were sold out in a matter of 24 hours, so Angelenos would be well advised to set an alarm for noon on Sept. 1 (all of the tickets go on sale that day, except for a handful of standby tickets available each day). Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 for standby.