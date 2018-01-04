The Evolution and Revolutions of the Stoner Film

For as long as images have flickered across a screen, people have lit up on them. A general libertine attitude that lasted well into the 1920s embraced drugs as a recreational activity, with early filmmakers making the most of that freedom, especially in comedies. That changed in the 1930s with the establishment of the Hays Code, which censored everything from profanity to drugs. Opportunistic filmmakers circumvented it with "educational" (read: exploitive) movies depicting the "bad effects" of drugs. Originally titled Tell Your Children, Reefer Madness (1936) was intended to be a morality tale. Funded by a church group, it was to be the pulpit from which the dangers of pot smoking would be condemned. Immediately after it was completed, however, it was recut, its puritanical message blitzed into oblivion as suggestive scenes were added by shysters eager to make a buck from it. In the early 1970s, Reefer Madness re-entered popular culture, with audiences laughing themselves to tears over its unmitigated absurdity.

A few years before that revival, marijuana was again depicted as a recreational activity. In 1969, Easy Rider was a shot to the arm of '50s mores that began to buckle in the early '60s due to a counterculture marching out on the streets. On the screen, movies reveled in a newfound freedom as the Hays Code ended in 1968. With Easy Rider and its progeny, marijuana and other psychoactive drugs such as cocaine and LSD were portrayed as gateways to both higher consciousness and social liberation. In reality, this "turn on, tune in, drop out" hippie-dippy idealism was short-lived, as experimentation gave way to getting high and '60s counterculture eventually gave way to '70s hedonism. And in the '70s, the stoner movie was born.

Cheech and Chong's Up in Smoke (1978) set the framework for the stoner film. A couple of dopes find themselves on a trip of Odyssean proportions, clashing with fascists, freaks and the 5-0, circumventing work and adult responsibilities, and getting involved in some dubious and outlandish shenanigans — all for laughs, and all while completely baked. The complete Cheech & Chong oeuvre, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Dazed and Confused, the Friday trilogy, The Big Lebowski, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and Pineapple Express follow the stoner blueprint to varying degrees and are generally regarded as masterworks of the genre.