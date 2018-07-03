The Broad Invites You on “A Journey That Wasn’t”

As a curatorial device, the question of time — how it influences artistic production, how we understand and express it — is philosophically primal, intoxicatingly ripe and, well, evergreen. In “A Journey That Wasn’t,” the Broad’s new exhibition exploring “complex representations of time and its passage,” it is an inspired thread that unleashes layers of meaning and intensity in a diverse pick of works from the last several decades, including recent acquisitions and debuts.

The Broad Museum: "A Journey That Wasn't," installation view Coley Brown

Monumental paintings and assemblage works by Ed Ruscha, Marlene Dumas, David Salle, Neo Rauch and Elliott Hundley are awe-inspiring masterpieces that dazzle in any context. But at the heart of the exhibition is a series of works that agitate our obsession with subjectivity and truth, toying with intervention, revision, appropriation, dramatization to explore complexities of representation, memory and emotion. Photography and video installations that probe soft terrain between record and fantasy exert an influence throughout.

The Broad Museum: "A Journey That Wasn't," installation view Coley Brown

Co-curator Ed Schad nodded to Sharon Lockhart’s Pine Flats, a series of portraits the artist took of children in a rural California mountain town, as a starting point. “That work is very meditative, very slow-moving, and invites you to get involved in the lives of these kids in the same way she was getting involved with them. That repetition, but also sort of a humanistic approach to art, was one of the ways we started thinking about other works in the collection,” Schad said.