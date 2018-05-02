Where to Get Loco on Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862, but nobody cares about that. It's about partying and partying hard, amigos! Latinos might look at it as "amateur Mexican" night, but there's no denying the hedonistic happiness of the holiday, especially in L.A.. Here, we highlight some of the best bashes (and most creative "Cinco" wordplay!) in town. Get ready to gorge, grind, guzzle on Saturday, May 5, and most likely sleep all day on May 6!



Velvet Margarita 14-Year Anniversary

When Velvet Margarita opened its doors 14 years ago on Cinco de Mayo, Cahuenga Boulevard was a relatively chill connector between Hollywood and Sunset, with a few old bars and a big magazine stand being its biggest draws. Today, the corridor is filled with stuff to do, and it's the "corazon" (heart) of Hollywood, with VM its main artery, a place to grab a bite before a night of club crawling, moviegoing or bar-hopping. Hollywood will be happening as always for Cinco de Mayo, but those lucky enough to get into this private party early (if you know the owner, Big Daddy Carlos Adley — and who doesn't? — you're good) will find special reasons for revelry. Adley, along with wife Ava Berman, Danny B, Hermantown, Platform PR and Rueben Diaz, host their annual celebrity poker tournament and there'll be DJs spinning inside and outside the restaurant. Tacos and tequila free until 11 p.m., the cash bar and food open to the public afterward, and dancing and drinking all night in the patio and main floor. Proceeds to benefit the Friends of El Faro Mexican Orphanage. 1612 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; 8 p.m.-2 a.m. More info here.

Backyard Margarita Festival

Speaking of Cahuenga, the "Cahuenga Block Party" starts early with free margaritas in an outside lot from 2 to 5 p.m. This bash sponsored by DeLeon Tequila (yeah, the one from Entourage), also features a margarita contest between L.A. bartenders (you be the judge) and live music on an outdoor stage from South Central Scanners, Piñata Protest, Gamblers Mark, Chencha, Go-Go Riot and more, plus Sean Cvtter & DJ Prophet and more. Station 1640, 1640 N. Cahuenga Blvd. Hollywood; noon-10 p.m. Tickets and info here.