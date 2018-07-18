A Place for All Film Lovers: The Academy Museum’s New Home and Contemporary Art Pedigree

Something incredible is unfolding at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax. Through the force of dollar signs, and the indomitable will of Hollywood’s glitterati, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is taking shape, glistening in the Los Angeles sun like an Oscar of immense proportions.

Indeed, the Renzo Piano–designed complex has already stirred sighs and ahs from film buffs and passers-by alike, despite the fact that it won’t be completed until next year.

Though the museum is one of the most talked-about coming cultural institutions in the state, less is publicly said of the busybody team overseeing much of its construction, particularly its director, Kerry Brougher, and Brendan Connell Jr., the museum’s newly appointed chief operating officer.

“Kerry is just an inspiring, energetic visionary,” says Connell, who began his tenure as the museum's COO on June 20. He was formerly deputy COO for New York’s Guggenheim Museum. “I left a place I was at for 18 years because Kerry had an amazing vision for the Academy Museum. There will be something of interest for all film lovers — wherever you come from, whatever your background.”