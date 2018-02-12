T-Rex Crashes the Party at Rockwell's UMPO: Jurassic Park

Dinosaurs sing and Jeff Goldblum twitches fetchingly in The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Jurassic Park, the latest entry in Rockwell Table & Stage's UMPO series. A talented cast (actually two, as it's double cast) gives its all to this condensed version of the blockbuster movie, set to songs ranging from "Walk the Dinosaur" (duh) to "Maneater." It's all good fun and often very clever.

The first question that comes to mind is, of course, how will they do the dinosaurs? The creators of this show are very creative indeed. UMPO creator Kate Pazakis (who wrote the show), director Nathan Moore and choreographer Mallory Butcher play with the notion of movie dinosaurs, using simple materials such as foam rubber but also spoofing the motion-capture CGI we've all become familiar with.

EXPAND Michael Thomas Grant as Goldblum Bryan Carpender