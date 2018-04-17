Surviving L.A. Minefaire: Minecraft Is a Mother of a Game

“It's all about survival, Mom!” My 11-year-old daughter is trying (again) to explain Minecraft, the video game that seems to have captured the imagination of nearly every kid from 6 to 12 that I've ever met; a game that, up until now, I’ve purposely blocked space in my brain for, save for the basics. There’s a lot of squares and blocks and you build things, and maybe kill things, but it’s not violent… That's alI I really need to know as a responsible parent, right?

We were on our way to a Minecraft convention called Minefaire, which took over the main floor at the L.A. Convention Center this past weekend, and I was making my first real attempt to understand the intricacies and infatuation behind the 'Craft craze, hoping to bond with my babe in a new way (video games are sort of her dad's department). When we got there, I was not the only parent — eyes glazed, wallet in hand — following their offspring around like a soulless creeper. OK, so creepers are actually the bad guys of the game, but they seem anything but ominous to me — they actually look like happy, green pixelated robots. Endermans, on the other hand, are kind of sinister and scary: they are tall, black blockheads with long, spiderlike arms and searing purple eyes. Both are out to kill your kid.

A little background: Minecraft is a video game created and designed by Swedish game designer Markus "Notch" Persson. (“Notch is the god of Minecraft!” my daughter tells me, adding that there are maps you can load within the game to find secret “Notch” treasure. Sounds a little cult-y, but OK) The game is released and distributed by a Sweden-based company called Mojang. The creative and building aspects consist of different types of cubes, all the same size, which are used to make shelter, usually big, swank pads and palace-like homes that reflect the player’s personal taste.