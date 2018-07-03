Still Need Something to Do on Fourth of July? Here Are Some Last-Minute Options

Truth be told, some of us just don't feel like celebrating the ol' red, white and blue right now, what with the current chaos and craziness within our government. Still, it's a holiday and, for many, a day off. If your house party invites are thin this year, you might need a little help. Here's four quick not-sold-out-yet options for Fourth of July fun in L.A.

1. Fireworks and film

As usual, there are fireworks all over town — Grand Park, the Rose Bowl, the Coliseum — but explosions alone aren't enough for those really looking to escape and be entertained. Cinespia has one of the best fireworks displays around, and this year's holiday screening offers a real opportunity to cut loose: Footloose. The same pyro team that does Dodger Stadium, the Olympics, etc., is back for its seventh annual show at the cemetery, and it's promised to be the biggest yet. Plus, ya can't get more American than Kevin Bacon dancing to Kenny Loggins! 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. More info at cinespia.org.