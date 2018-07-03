Still Need Something to Do on Fourth of July? Here Are Some Last-Minute Options

Truth be told, some of us just don't feel like celebrating the ol' red, white and blue right now, what with the current chaos and craziness within our government. Still, it's a holiday and, for many, a day off. If your house party invites are thin this year, you might need a little help. Here's four quick not-sold-out-yet options for Fourth of July fun in L.A.
1. Fireworks and film
As usual, there are fireworks all over town — Grand Park, the Rose Bowl, the Coliseum — but explosions alone aren't enough for those really looking to escape and be entertained. Cinespia has one of the best fireworks displays around, and this year's holiday screening offers a real opportunity to cut loose: Footloose. The same pyro team that does Dodger Stadium, the Olympics, etc., is back for its seventh annual show at the cemetery, and it's promised to be the biggest yet. Plus, ya can't get more American than Kevin Bacon dancing to Kenny Loggins! 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. More info at cinespia.org.
2. Spark it up
La Hoja, Sunset Studios and NTS have a way to party and do something good: Star-Spangled Banger is a benefit for migrant advocacy group Raices, featuring DJs Heat-Wave (Daniel T. & Wyatt Potts), Violet Waters (NTS) and chef Luke Reyes of La Hoja grilling up a CBD-/THC-infused BBQ. Raffles, drinks and more are promised. 2-7 p.m. at Sunset Studios, 5529 W. Washington Blvd., Mid-City. $25 includes food and drink ticket. Info and tickets here.
Wicked Paradise, from Matt Orlove (Orlove Entertainment) and Tom Astley Williams (L'Affaire Musicale), presents a Fourth of July fete with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Eric Sharp, VNSSA and Abi playing poolside, with an afternoon BBQ and one of the most expansive views of L.A. anywhere. 1-7 p.m. at SkyBar in the Mondrian, 8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. More info here.
Resident DTLA has two ragers on the Fourth. First Daft Brunch, an afternoon of French Touch, Disco House and plenty of Daft Punk plus hip daytime cuisine (not French, but french fries are sure to be available!). Info here. Then at 9:30 p.m., Motown on Mondays (MOM) serves up a special holiday edition, with its third annual Prince vs. Rick James — Punk Funk Showdown, featuring hits, deep cuts, rare gems and connected artists and collars such as Mary Jane Girls, Vanity 6, Rock City Band, The Revolution, Teena Marie, Sheila E and more. DJs include C-Minua (MOM L.A. Players/Fantastik 4our/BRealTC), Aaron Parr (Umoja Hi-Fi/Ximeno Records) and DJ EXPO. More info here. Both at 428 S. Hewitt St. downtown. residentdtla.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
3. Stars and bars
Most bars are usually open on July 4th, but some are not, so call or check social media accounts to make sure. Two of our recommendations are La Perla, opening early at 1 p.m. for brunch and happy hour. Holiday hullabaloo includes special El Silencio Mezcal tasting with food and drink specials, plus live mariachi music by La Victoria (107 E. Sixth St., downtown); and Arts District Brewing offering "a good ol’ grill and chill with BBQ," beer and red, white and blue slushies from noon to 2 a.m. (828 Traction Ave., downtown). More info on both at 213hospitality.com.
4. Stay home
FX and USA networks are doing marathons all day including the very appropriate Captain America franchise and the crime drama NCIS, so there's that. And people who don't like loud crowds and/or have anxious pets probably should chill at home anyway (L.A. sounds like a war zone on the 4th). Most of us have to work the next day anyway, right?
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!