Stewart Copeland's Uninspired Music Evokes Little of The Invention of Morel's Surreal Atmosphere

Going to Long Beach Opera is always a gamble. Unlike more traditional opera companies, which tend to stage popular classic operas, Long Beach Opera prefers to take chances on adventurous and arty modern experiments that don’t always take flight.

For every LBO presentation that resonates as an unqualified artistic success, such as composer Tobin Stokes and librettist Heather Raffo’s unsettling 2016 Iraq War contemplation Fallujah and David Lang and Mac Wellman’s imaginatively staged, enigmatic 2014 mood piece The Difficulty of Crossing a Field, there have been occasional misfires, including a muddled 2015 interpretation of Philip Glass and Allen Ginsberg’s bombastic Hydrogen Jukebox.

Count LBO’s production of The Invention of Morel among the interesting failures and unsuccessful experiments. Co-commissioned by Chicago Opera Theater and Long Beach Opera, the new opera, which was composed by The Police drummer Stewart Copeland with an English-language libretto by Jonathan Moore, received its local premiere Saturday night, March 17, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater in Long Beach. The opera is based on Adolfo Bioy Casares’ 1940 science-fiction novel La invención de Morel, which centers on a fugitive’s obsession with a group of tourists on a remote island, particularly a charismatic woman named Faustine (portrayed by soprano Jamie Chamberlin).