Status Update: The Woman’s Building Earns Historic Cultural Monument Designation

After 45 years on the radar, the Woman’s Building is finally also on the map. On June 8, the L.A. Conservancy architectural preservation society formally announced that the L.A. City Council had approved the building’s Historic Cultural Monument designation. Besides protecting the building's 1914 Beaux Arts design against the future development going on all around it, this move also resoundingly acknowledges what generations of artists and feminists in L.A. and around the world have known for decades: The Woman's Building is one of the most significant cultural heritage sites of the last 50 years.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Woman's Building Image Archive, Otis College of Art and Design Library

Founded by Judy Chicago, Sheila de Bretteville and Arlene Raven in 1973 (it moved to the Woman's Building in 1975), its educational programs included instruction and mentoring in visual arts, graphic design and printmaking, performance art, video and literature, structured to accommodate working women.

Technically the organization that renovated, occupied, enlivened and later championed the appreciation and preservation of the building was known as the Feminist Studio Workshop (FSW), the first independent art school for women. FSW operated there from 1975 until it ceased its programs in 1991, whereupon the board of directors redirected its efforts toward the preservation of its legacy.