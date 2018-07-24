Soda Cans, Pee and Maybe Cheese: Inside "Artists and Their Books/Books and Their Artists"

When artists make books, they blur the line between craftsmanship and fine art. The result is often a very subjective definition of what a book is, or what it should be. The same can be said about art. After all, when we look at a piece of art, are we viewing it, reading it or both? What makes a sculpture with words on it different from a sculpture made from a book? What distinguishes a painting with text on it from a painting on printed paper? Currently on view at the Getty Research Institute (GRI), "Artists and Their Books/Books and Their Artists" raises these types of questions and more, with dozens of limited-edition examples of book art as well as more than 20 one-of-a-kind pieces that not only redefine the meaning of art but question the nature of so-called printed matter overall.

Some of the most progressive exhibitions to come through the Getty's sprawling hilltop campus are located inside the GRI, which houses its own exhibition space that's technically separate from the rest of the Getty's Brentwood-based mega-museum. Given that it's home to roughly 6,000 books made by artists, it should come as no surprise that the GRI is finally putting some of them on display in its own gallery.

Andrea Bowers (American, b. 1965). Labor Is Entitled to All It Creates. Los Angeles: Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, 2012. Flyers and printed ephemera, Colby poster stock. Edition of 2. Los Angeles, Getty Research Institute, 3023-849. Courtesy of the artist and Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects. © Andrea Bowers

"This collection is pulled from a very large collection of artists' books here at the GRI," said Glenn Phillips, GRI's head of modern and contemporary collections, at a press preview on June 25. "One of the challenges of these books is that they are interactive."