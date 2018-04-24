Sick City Rocks Record Store Day With Signings and Opening Bash for New Echo Park Shop

Though invented in the very earliest part of the 20th century, the vinyl record picked up sales momentum midcentury and began a journey that not only created superstars but widened music's popularity in general. New formats have been conceived over the decades, of course, and all have superseded the record's dominance at one time or another, but for collectors and music fans who enjoy their music on a visceral level, there will never be an equal to the bewitching quality of a flat, round platter of wax, made all the more special by the cardboard cover or sleeve that protects it. Vinyl is magic and, most people agree, it is here to stay.

The first Record Store Day in 2008 was meant to be both a celebration and a reminder of the delicious, independently owned record shop; the neighborhood joint that stimulates the senses as you can walk in, where you hear music over the speakers that might inspire you, have a chat with the clerks to learn about new stuff and then flip through the 12-inch square covers, getting the opportunity to touch and feel the smooth, glossy cardboard packaging and wonder about the artist and music repped inside.

Now a yearly event every April, Record Store Day, which marked its 10th year on Saturday, April 21, has found its groove, so to speak, and has become known for unique limited releases by record companies, which in turn bring out competitive collectors and vinyl "nerds," leading to long lines outside of every record store in town. But even if you're not a vinyl obsessive, creative in-store signings and special performances make the day fun for all.