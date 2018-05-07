School of Rock Wows at Pantages With Stellar Teen Performances and Music



School of Rock, directed by Laurence Connor at the Pantages Theatre, doesn't bowl you over with its mostly forgettable music. What it does do is deliver well-staged and well-executed family entertainment, showcasing an impressive ensemble of preteen actors who sing, dance and act up a storm. The grown-ups are good, too.

Adapted from the 2003 movie starring Jack Black, this touring production features a relatable Rob Colletti as Dewey Finn (Black’s character), a roly-poly slacker and wannabe rock star who’s booted from his band after he messes up big during a performance. Broke and facing eviction, he impersonates his friend Ned (Matt Bittner) to finagle a job as a substitute teacher in a tony prep school.

This Philistinian employment is totally anathema to the undisciplined Dewey, and he’s immediately called out by his pupils, a restrained and serious-minded group of privileged kids. His chief challenger is a whip-smart little girl, Summer (Lara Nemirofsky), who confronts him directly, then reports his antics to the school’s buttoned-up principal, Rosalie (Lexie Dorsett Sharp). Although Rosalie brushes aside Summer’s allegations, she suspiciously stalks Dewey’s classroom and becomes his imperious nemesis until (predictably) she lets down her hair.