Sarah Silverman's Obama Vibrator and 9 Other Things We Saw at UCB's Comedy Yard Sale

Over the weekend, UCB hosted its inaugural two-day Comedy Yard Sale, benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. The Sunset Boulevard theater’s Inner Sanctum Cafe was packed wall to wall with all manner of treasures, oddities and junk, from clothes, shoes, art, books, video games and comedy memorabilia to vintage Star Wars–themed cookie cutters, earwax-cleaning kits and even a bag of diapers. Donated by more than 40 well-known comedians, many of them notable UCB alumni, the items ranged from $1 to more expensive ones that were auctioned off on eBay. We found some cool bargains and learned that famous comedians shop like the rest of us, though they have questionable taste, too. (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom wears wooden clogs?) Here are our top 10 finds:

Gives new meaning to Obama’s slogan “Yes we can.” It’s no surprise that one of the edgiest female comics would own a sex toy in the shape of our former president. Released in 2010 by a company called Fun Sponge Inc., the vibrator was marketed more as a gag gift and not “intended for internal use.” It promises to work in five minutes or less, has speeds that go from “conservative to extreme liberal” and is splash-proof.

Co-produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla, the Comedy Central and MTV comedy series featured prank-calling puppets voiced by the likes of Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan, Kevin Nealon and Wanda Sykes. Silverman’s Hadassah Guberman, a long-haired, Jewish, sexually passive-aggressive college student, was a fan favorite. Whatever you do, don't tell her you know the mayor.

Raise a glass to the much-missed NBC sitcom. Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford was co-owner of the Snakehole Lounge, “Pawnee’s sickest nightclub,” where he introduced a Kahlua-style drink called the Snake Juice, which consisted of a “bunch of alcohol … some sugar and coffee, and some other junk.”

Before he was a comedic star on Saturday Night Live and Portlandia, Fred Armisen was a drummer in Blue Man Group and in punk bands, including Chicago’s Trenchmouth and New York’s The KGB. Armisen is still making music as house band leader on Late Night With Seth Meyers and in fake bands, namely soft-rock super group The Blue Jean Committee as seen on Documentary Now!.

Co-authored by writer-producer Amanda McCall (Late Show With David Letterman, The Wendy Williams Show) and actor-comedian-writer Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), the hilarious 2008 book of postcards is filled with pictures of puppies, kittens, bunnies, piglets and other adorable creatures accompanied by depressing messages such as, “Mommy blew your college fund on coke,” “It’s syphilis” and “The condom broke.” McCall and Emmy winner Schwartz, who co-founded the yard sale, wrote the sequels Maybe Your Leg Will Grow Back!: Looking on the Bright Side With Baby Animals and Why Is Daddy In a Dress? Asking Awkward Questions With Baby Animals.