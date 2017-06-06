menu

Sarah Silverman's Obama Vibrator and 9 Other Things We Saw at UCB's Comedy Yard Sale

Inside Showtime's New Series About the Sunset Strip Comedy Scene in the '70s


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Sarah Silverman's Obama Vibrator and 9 Other Things We Saw at UCB's Comedy Yard Sale

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 7:32 a.m.
By Siran Babayan
Sarah Silverman’s Obamarator
Sarah Silverman’s Obamarator
Siran Babayan
A A

Over the weekend, UCB hosted its inaugural two-day Comedy Yard Sale, benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. The Sunset Boulevard theater’s Inner Sanctum Cafe was packed wall to wall with all manner of treasures, oddities and junk, from clothes, shoes, art, books, video games and comedy memorabilia to vintage Star Wars–themed cookie cutters, earwax-cleaning kits and even a bag of diapers. Donated by more than 40 well-known comedians, many of them notable UCB alumni, the items ranged from $1 to more expensive ones that were auctioned off on eBay. We found some cool bargains and learned that famous comedians shop like the rest of us, though they have questionable taste, too. (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom wears wooden clogs?) Here are our top 10 finds:

1. Sarah Silverman’s Obamarator
Gives new meaning to Obama’s slogan “Yes we can.” It’s no surprise that one of the edgiest female comics would own a sex toy in the shape of our former president. Released in 2010 by a company called Fun Sponge Inc., the vibrator was marketed more as a gag gift and not “intended for internal use.” It promises to work in five minutes or less, has speeds that go from “conservative to extreme liberal” and is splash-proof.

Sarah Silverman’s Hadassah Guberman puppet from Crank Yankers
Sarah Silverman’s Hadassah Guberman puppet from Crank Yankers
Siran Babayan

2. Sarah Silverman’s Hadassah Guberman puppet from Crank Yankers
Co-produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla, the Comedy Central and MTV comedy series featured prank-calling puppets voiced by the likes of Sarah Silverman, Tracy Morgan, Kevin Nealon and Wanda Sykes. Silverman’s Hadassah Guberman, a long-haired, Jewish, sexually passive-aggressive college student, was a fan favorite. Whatever you do, don't tell her you know the mayor.

Aziz Ansari’s Snakehole Lounge sign from Parks and Recreation
Aziz Ansari’s Snakehole Lounge sign from Parks and Recreation
Siran Babayan

3. Aziz Ansari’s Snakehole Lounge sign from Parks and Recreation
Raise a glass to the much-missed NBC sitcom. Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford was co-owner of the Snakehole Lounge, “Pawnee’s sickest nightclub,” where he introduced a Kahlua-style drink called the Snake Juice, which consisted of a “bunch of alcohol … some sugar and coffee, and some other junk.”

Fred Armisen's music
Fred Armisen's music
Siran Babayan

4. Fred Armisen’s music
Before he was a comedic star on Saturday Night Live and Portlandia, Fred Armisen was a drummer in Blue Man Group and in punk bands, including Chicago’s Trenchmouth and New York’s The KGB. Armisen is still making music as house band leader on Late Night With Seth Meyers and in fake bands, namely soft-rock super group The Blue Jean Committee as seen on Documentary Now!.

Amanda McCall and Ben Schwartz’s Grandma’s Dead: Breaking Bad News With Baby Animals
Amanda McCall and Ben Schwartz’s Grandma’s Dead: Breaking Bad News With Baby Animals
Siran Babayan

5. Amanda McCall and Ben Schwartz’s Grandma’s Dead: Breaking Bad News With Baby Animals
Co-authored by writer-producer Amanda McCall (Late Show With David Letterman, The Wendy Williams Show) and actor-comedian-writer Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), the hilarious 2008 book of postcards is filled with pictures of puppies, kittens, bunnies, piglets and other adorable creatures accompanied by depressing messages such as, “Mommy blew your college fund on coke,” “It’s syphilis” and “The condom broke.” McCall and Emmy winner Schwartz, who co-founded the yard sale, wrote the sequels Maybe Your Leg Will Grow Back!: Looking on the Bright Side With Baby Animals and Why Is Daddy In a Dress? Asking Awkward Questions With Baby Animals.


Siran Babayan

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >