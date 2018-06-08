Roll Into the Rollicking Theater Experience Known as the Hollywood Fringe Festival

On Saturday, June 7, just after 11 p.m., at the Broadwater Theater on Santa Monica Boulevard, Selina

Merrill took the stage to perform a one-woman show. As soon as she began to speak, audience members started throwing balled-up socks at her. Live theater can be interactive and unpredictable, and nowhere is this more true than at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, where shows like Easy Targets: Artists and Heroes allow the audience to give performers instant feedback—with socks. At least it's not shoes.

The ninth annual Hollywood Fringe Festival runs from June 7 to June 24, and this year features 380 shows happening in about 30 Hollywood venues, plus parties at nearby bars and event spaces. The festival, a celebration of self-expression and collaboration, is uncurated, and with so many shows, it can be hard to decide what to see. Ben Hill, the founding festival director, suggests playing a game called “What’s Near? What’s Next?”: Simply head down to the Fringe Zone on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday morning, check the festival schedule, and see what sounds appealing. He says, “You just sort of need to roll with it. You get in there, you immerse yourself in this thing, and you let it take you—and then you’ll say, ‘I really experienced something.’”

If you ask for specific show recommendations, Hill will say, “It’s festival policy not to love one child more than another.” Instead, he focuses on the festival as a whole. “I’m really excited every year to see the community come together," he says. "We live in a world with a lot of cutthroat competition in various parts of the city, and you would think that in a festival with so much going on, where it takes so much effort to rise to the top, that there would be that kind of cutthroat attitude, but it turns out just the opposite is true. Everyone likes to lift everyone else up. It’s sort of sewn into the fabric of the festival itself.”