Robert Townsend Plans 100 Paintings of "Mod Woman" He Discovered in Vintage Slides

Retro-realist painter Robert Townsend is celebrating a woman's life — someone he never met. Townsend knew this woman would keep his career busy for a few months, but he never imagined she would inspire an 18-year project to produce 100 paintings of her life and become the subject of My Indiana Muse, a short documentary that is amassing accolades and tears.

The film just won the Audience Award for Best Short Documentary at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival and will be shown in the Beverly Hills Film Festival on Friday, April 6.

In 2014, Townsend, a Los Angeles native born and raised in Downey, was browsing eBay for vintage Kodachrome slides to source material for his next oil painting when he found her. She was "Mod Woman in Hawaii" and "Mod Woman in the Snow" and "Mod Woman at the Beach," a nameless, middle-aged woman photographed with a friendly smile, '60s bouffant, cat-eye glasses and heels — always wearing heels. She was the epitome of everything Townsend loved and was known for painting, a 1950s American dream life lived to its fullest.

When Townsend realized the Mod Woman appeared in eight listings of individual slides, he contacted the Chicago-based seller to ask if she knew the family and if more slides from the collection existed. The seller explained that she had purchased 30 carousels of slides from an estate sale in Highland, Indiana — nearly 3,000 slides. Townsend's proposal that he travel to the seller's home in Chicago to view the entire collection and make an offer was declined.

Reflections and Rivets Painting by Robert Townsend/Courtesy Serena Creative

After a year of waiting for the seller to post more listings, Townsend had finished two paintings based on the slides he had already purchased. He contacted the seller again, this time offering to purchase the entire collection, sight unseen. The seller agreed after Townsend explained why he wanted the slides.

"I pay respect to people's lives from another generation," Townsend says during a phone interview with L.A. Weekly, echoing what he told the seller: "Even though we don't know who these people are, they took the time — over 30 years — to document their lives, their travels, their family, and kept it all together. They passed away but their story is still intact. If you sell the slides separately, their story disappears forever."

The purchase was a risk, but even if there were only 10 more usable slides, Townsend would gain two more years' worth of work. Instead, he found a lifetime. With the slides in hand, Townsend knew the paintings of the Mod Woman would be some of the largest he'd ever painted, measuring 6 feet by 9 feet, on custom-made canvases weighing more than 150 pounds.

"These scenes are so mythic that it feels wrong to paint them small," Townsend says. "I want people to feel the physical presence standing in front of these paintings. I want to paint the people in the paintings as close to actual size as I can so when you're standing in front of them, there is an emotional connection, looking into someone's eyes who is almost life-size."

Just Kay and Patty! Painting by Robert Townsend/Courtesy Serena Creative

While reviewing the slides, Townsend found an image that helped him identify his muse. It was a slide of the Mod Woman and her husband wearing Hawaiian shirts and name tags with their full names. The nameless woman (whom Townsend had dubbed Kay in his first painting of her, Just Kay and Patty!) was Helen and next to her was her husband, Roy. After a quick internet search, Townsend was able to find Helen's obituary. He contacted the funeral home that had handled Helen's services and asked that her next of kin contact him. Two hours later, Townsend received a call from Helen's niece, Cheryl Berea.

The more Townsend revealed about his project, the more Berea shared with him about Helen's life. "It was kind of a fairy tale," Townsend said. "Helen was born in the Great Depression. Roy was in World War II. They got married. Were married for 69 years. Traveled extensively."

Townsend was even more delighted to learn why the couple was wearing name tags. Berea explained that her aunt and uncle had gone to appear on The Diamond Head Game, a short-lived game show hosted by Bob Eubanks and taped on location in breezy Hawaii in 1975. Roy won a mattress.

By now, there was more to Helen's story than Townsend could paint, so he enlisted filmmakers Ric and Jen Serena, the husband-and-wife duo behind Serena Creative, to document his journey, which included traveling to a few of Helen and Roy's road-trip destinations and to their hometown of Highland, Indiana, to meet Berea — a impromptu offer Townsend couldn't wait to accept.

Robert Townsend with his painting Keeping Up With the Conleys Courtesy Serena Creative

"Our initial interest was definitely Robert," Ric Serena tells L.A. Weekly by phone. "I was curious to know what is it about Helen that is so inspiring to him. That was our motivation, more so than Helen. There was such an exuberance in his voice — that was what was so endearing to us — and that quality never left in the two years I was working with him."

"The big thing for me was that Robert is willing to spend so many years of his life painting just this one person," Jen Serena says. "That intrigued me immensely."

Despite the compelling and photogenic life Helen led, the success of the documentary is due more to the master than the muse. Ric was surprised to see that Townsend, a self-proclaimed introvert who had never been on-camera, was so natural during filming.