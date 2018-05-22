Ripe Frenzy: A Chillingly Emotional Play on Mass School Shootings

It has become an unwelcome if increasingly unvarying ritual of American life: the rising death toll ticked out in cellphone news flashes; the 24-hour cable news broadcasts of tearful parents and terror-stricken survivors interspersed with the carefully recycled but wanly impotent statements by elected leaders; the dueling op-eds by frustrated gun-control advocates and implacable defenders of gun rights; the release of the inevitably acne-pocked mug shot of the otherwise innocuous-looking teen who has been identified as the country’s latest mass killer.

Which also could describe the action of Ripe Frenzy, Jennifer Barclay's harrowing if offbeat new stage fiction about an all-too-typical school shooting massacre in a typically unassuming New York small town. But if Barclay's script at first seems to have little new to offer over similar movie attempts to probe the dark corners of what has become an ongoing national trauma, fasten your seatbelts. This theatrically deliberate and razor-edged Greenway Arts Alliance production (part of a three-theater National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere) builds its momentum slowly but when its climax finally comes, it packs a wallop that hits like an expertly aimed kick to the emotional solar plexus.

Part of that power comes from director Alana Dietz’s deftly handled staging. Her canny borrowing of the vocabulary of ’80s slasher movies — a calculated deployment of creepy sounds and eerie underscoring (both by the incomparable John Zalewski), surreal shifts in lighting (courtesy of designer Azra King-Abadi) and increasingly disturbing projections (by Jared Mezzocchi) that stand in for the baleful, predatory point of view of the evening’s real star, an adored son and student who is never seen but lurks just offstage.