R.I.P. Verne Troyer, a Man Who Loved L.A. in a Big Way

Verne Troyer was best known as “Mini-Me” from the Austin Powers movies, but for many L.A. nightlife figures he was a friend — a real friend with a disproportionately large heart and an equally huge appetite for all the fun that life had to offer, especially in this city. Troyer, 49, died over the weekend due to what the latest reports indicate was a “very high” amount of alcohol in his system. He had struggled with drinking since he became famous and battled depression in later years as well.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told People this week that the case was “reported as a possible suicide,” but at the time of this writing the final cause of death is undetermined. It can take more than a month to get results from toxicology tests, the coroner’s officer said.

As L.A. Weekly’s intrepid nightlife reporter, I attended the city’s wildest parties and clubs throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s, when Troyer’s fame was at its peak, and it seemed he never missed a velvet-roped bash in Hollywood. I once likened him to a mini Paris Hilton, as the pair were the two most ubiquitous faces at the nightclubs and fetes that were then part of my beat.