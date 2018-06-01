Ride on the Sunset Trip: New (Free!) Trolley Service Debuts on the Strip

Domenic Priore is getting a bit flustered. The local historian is tasked with telling the tales of many long-gone iconic buildings along the route of his specialty subject, the Sunset Strip. Trying to keep pace with the Sunset Trip trolley car he’s been brought on board to promote, Priore quickly spits out interesting facts to the riders about the landmark locale, which still captures the public’s imagination. Unfortunately, there’s so much history here that he can’t possibly maintain his pace and remain intelligible. By the time the lumbering faux trolley pulls up to a parking lot sitting next to the spot that held the old Spago’s, Priore has given up, content to play the supporting role to photographer Robert Landau, who touts the outdoor exhibit of his photographs of iconic rock billboards that used to dominate this street in the '70s and '80s.

Celebrating the Sunset Strip like this is nothing new, and neither is the dense traffic that snarls commuters and partygoers in its slow crawl. This traffic, combined with the lack of affordable parking, has long been a thorn in the side of the city of West Hollywood and its businesses, particularly on weekends when people come out to play. We’ve all been there at least once — the point where too many vehicles and shrinking patience reaches critical mass. While ride services help, they’re just too small to make much of a difference and they get expensive during peak hours. The city has realized this and now is stepping up to the plate with a plan to provide free transportation along the Strip on Fridays and Saturdays, in the form of their new Sunset Trip trolley service that kicks off Saturday, June 2.

EXPAND Robert Landau and Domenic Priore. Michael Tullberg

Yes, you read that right. Free transportation along the Strip. To anyone. Let that roll around in your head for a minute. Free. Nice feeling, isn’t it? Sunset Trip plans to run from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., covering the prime Strip territory on Sunset between Doheny and Fairfax. The service will have 26 stops along its route, which include loops on each end for the trolleys’ turnaround. Almost all of these stops are adjacent to notable businesses, restaurants or clubs, and the city claims that the trolleys will run every 15 minutes. Given the density of Sunset traffic on the weekends, this may seem on the surface to be a very lofty goal, but it’s admirable that the city is setting such a high bar. If nothing else, this should prove to be convenient for those wanting to visit several venues in an evening without having to find parking (or hit up Uber) again and again.