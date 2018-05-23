Rick Smith’s Street Photography Captures Moving Portraits of L.A.’s Most Vulnerable

Rick Smith loves downtown Los Angeles. In his decades practicing both photojournalism and a more personal, art-inflected style of street photography, Smith has had reason to visit, revisit and visit again the Skid Row community, which is growing in population yet being squeezed on all sides by expanding developments in Little Tokyo, the Fashion District, the Historic Core and Arts District neighborhoods.

Over the years, his frequent walks along the side streets and alleys, freeway overpasses and public spaces have brought Smith into the lives of a number of area denizens, especially the increasing homeless population whose presence has come to define the policy failings of the city. It’s an epic scene of urban neglect but, as Smith is so deftly able to capture, its residents are simply human beings in a bad situation.

Influenced by Depression-era photographers, both in terms of the WPA-like, journalistic impulse to document as well as by the high-contrast, black-and-white aesthetic of the period, Smith looks for what he calls “the grit and humanity” of the neighborhood, with an eye for cinematic compositions and evocative perspectives.