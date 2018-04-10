Rare Video From Legendary Lhasa Club Features Timothy Leary, Henry Rollins, Sandra Bernhard and More

L.A. cabaret/spoken-word haven the Lhasa Club was a progressive, eclectic club/cafe/art gallery and cinema space showcasing alternative entertainment and an unparalleled roster of thinkers, speakers, writers and performers during the 1980s and '90s in Hollywood. Before cellphones or even the video camera boom, documenting entertainment required some work. Luckily, Lhasa manager Jean-Pierre Boccara put it in, and he recently shared his rare footage with YouTube and the world.

"We must not forget how creative and innovative the '80s and '90s were. These live videos from the clubs are a little sample of what was going on in L.A. at the time, at least in the performance art, spoken-word, comedy and cabaret scene," says Boccara, who later went on to run LunaPark in West Hollywood. Boccara filmed most of the footage himself and hopes the YouTube page will gather attention for his nonprofit art group, the Lhasa Foundation, whose long-term goal is to raise money for permanent arts programs or grants for artists.

Legendary music acts such as Nick Cave, Jane's Addiction and Rick James (to name a few) took the stage at Lhasa, while regulars included Cher and Val Kilmer. Lhasa was all ages and gay-friendly, and DJs spun pretty much everything. Boccara compiled much of the footage into a film called The Lhasa Tapes a few years ago, but created a new place for them on YouTube only a few weeks ago. Video highlights online include the likes of Timothy Leary, Henry Rollins, Sandra Bernhard, John Fleck, Lypsinka, Lydia Lunch and The Screamers' Tomato Du Plenty, all shot on one camera. Other locales featured include Cafe Largo and LunaPark.