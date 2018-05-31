Rafael Agustin: The Uniquely American Writer Redefining the American Story

"I'm going to tell you this story of a family you consider illegal but you're gonna recognize as uniquely American," writer Rafael Agustin says of the "edgy, Latino Wonder Years" TV show he's sold based on his life growing up undocumented in L.A. "I always wanted to call it Illegal because I wanted to make a statement: 'Listen, we're gonna get rid of this word once and for all.'"

We're at Silver Lake's El Caserio, and since Agustin is Ecuadorian, not only are my tastebuds grateful that llapingachos beat out Salvadoran pupusas (my suggestion) but there's also a realization of a shared experience as our talk centers on being Latin American immigrants in America. We indulge in a varied spread, ranging from the origins of ceviche to magical realism to telenovelas to Trump and DACA.

"We lived a minimum-wage existence for a very long time, but my parents always instilled hard work and education," says Agustin, 37. Currently writing for The CW's runaway hit Jane the Virgin, he echoes the experience of not just many a Dreamer but also a majority of Americans. His experience as an Ecuadorian immigrant would be familiar to many Angelenos as well.