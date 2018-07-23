Pussy Grabs Back in Karen Finley’s Newest Book

This may sound weird but you kind of need to read this book out loud.

Karen Finley, its author, is of course most famous as a mesmerizingly boundary-smashing performance artist; throughout her written body of work, the purring and percussive performative voice remains very much in evidence even on the page. All the more so in this case because the contents of Pussy Grabbing are essentially the libretto from Finley’s 2017 stage work, the multi-act one-woman political mad scene Unicorn Gratitude Mystery.

This book, like the work that incarnated it, responds directly to the salacious, misogynistic and morally bankrupt situation with the American political discourse in the era of Trump. The dysfunctional and hypocritical power structures of our society are home turf for Finley, a veteran of the 1980s culture wars herself, and a powerfully transgressive voice for progressive awareness for her entire career. Pussy Grabbing delivers on its promise, as both incisive political commentary and explosive, emotional, acerbic, gymnastic prose poetry.