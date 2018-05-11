Publishing Provocateur Adam Parfrey Has Died, But His Feral Works Live On

When someone passes away, it is usually the end of a narrative, but when it comes to active, expressive personalities — artists, writers or publishers — the work lives on. Feral House Press announced via Facebook that Adam Parfrey, its founder and publisher, passed away Thursday at the age of 61. But what he left behind in the alternative publishing world won't be forgotten; it will continue to provoke and inspire.

I didn't know Parfrey that well, except we were both in publishing. There is a specific type of character who wants to expose the wizard behind the curtain, running the theater or show. A publisher is that type of person, moving the gears and fixing the type, the design and the language to reveal a landscape one could otherwise miss under their nose.

Feral House wrote about things that were unpleasant and often not spoken of in good company. Which is why the press was a fantastic one. It went into the world in the same manner as a plumber walking in sewer shit to do the job. Although I don't personally like to dwell in the world of conspiracies, Charles Manson or Norwegian black metal, I am fond of Ed Wood, French ye-ye music, sleaze sex paperbacks of the '60s, and Françoise Hardy — all Feral House subjects.