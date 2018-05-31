Pro All-Terrain Skater Blake Johnson Keeps Chasing His Goals

Skateboarding and Venice — it can be classic or it can be cliché. Blake Johnson, born and bred in this neighborhood, would dismiss the latter, not even troubling himself with an argument. Johnson, pro skater for the last two years, is most at ease in these streets. It is apparent in the many skate parts he has filmed in the area. And it is certainly apparent in his relaxed swagger as he walks up to the beach's famed skate park, board in tow.

Said skateboard is one of Johnson's most recent with long-standing skateboard company Santa Cruz. It features an illustration of a baby Blake in a diaper with his hair looking like he stuck his finger in a light socket. The board reflects Johnson's Venice Beach origins; it's where he stepped on his first board, a Christmas present when he was 8 years old.

"When I realized it could be a career, that was a big motivation," says Johnson, 26, who is sponsored by Adidas, Dickies and Hardies Hardware, to name just a few, and who is wearing at least one item of clothing from each sponsor.