Poleshow LA: Where Strength Meets Sensuality on Stage

On a recent Monday afternoon, five extremely fit, very diverse women in lycra bootie shorts and 9-inch lucite heels are working out a routine at BeSpun Studios, a popular pole dancing workout spot on Sunset Boulevard. But these gals aren’t strippers. They come from all walks of life and backgrounds, and their shared love of the pole is driven by fun, exercise and, for the past few weeks, practice. Poleshow LA, an eye-popping spectacle featuring glitzy costumes, a variety of thematic musical vignettes, Vegas show-style production and Olympic gymnast-worthy athleticism, takes place Saturday at Avalon Hollywood, and its creator (also BeSpun’s owner) LeighAnn Reilly is more than excited to see it all come together.

“It’s about filling the stage with the proper imagery,” explains Reilly, taking a break from a particularly challenging routine involving a row of five poles with two girls on each, one appearing to be floating on top of the other — all in choreographed unison. “Pole dancing has a certain stigma, but it is a beautiful art form and it’s so dynamic because it’s dance and acrobatics.”

Courtesy Poleshow LA

The stigma, of course, it is the strip club factor. The pole has long been associated with scantily clad dress, if not nudity, raunchy moves and dollar bills filling the floor below. This has, in some respects taken away from acknowledgement of the body strength and skill level one must have to twirl, suspend, and climb the floor to ceiling apparatus.