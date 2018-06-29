Pinball Is Going Full Tilt in L.A.

In today's golden age of home entertainment, technology has literally brought the world into our homes, far beyond the original promise of television in the baby boomer era. The choices of how to amuse, outrage or anesthetize ourselves without having to get off the couch are now more numerous than ever. The convenience is great, but for many gamers it masks a certain emptiness, a void created by the lack of human contact that's inherent in home gaming. It's little wonder that many of today's players yearn for a simpler type of play, one that's more fun and social in nature, with actual person-to-person interaction.

This desire to get out of the house and find stimulating playgrounds with other gamers has fueled the rise of the barcade over the past few years, as venues such as EightyTwo, Button Mash and AYCE Gogi demonstrate. Their mixture of vintage arcade coolness and modern-day socializing has proven to be a winning combination. They also have resurrected the fortunes of a beloved yet long neglected staple of coin-operated entertainment: the pinball machine. Pinball flourished in L.A. bowling alleys and bars through the '90s, but the old stalwart fell on hard times along with these venues in the aughts, disappearing from Southland clubs faster than dubstep did a few years ago.

However, pinball is now back in a major way, snagging a new generation of happy millennial fans who've been won over by the game's rattling, buzzing excitement and its thrilling nexus between fortune, technique and exhilarating tension. It's not just the modern, computerized examples one would expect, either, like the dazzling new Iron Maiden, or the Bluetooth-enabled Dialed In (yes, there is such a thing as Bluetooth pinball). At the newish Walt's Bar in Eagle Rock, one wall is lined with 10 classic electro-mechanical machines — the vintage kind, whose bells ring and chime. It's a linear arrangement of flashing, blinking retro-cool that's near irresistible.

"It's really crazy. It's a Tuesday night, and almost every machine is taken up," enthuses Walt's co-owner Jeff Johnsen. It's true, and there doesn't seem to be anyone present over 35 at the moment. "It's been really good. The games have been doing really well, and the people seem to be really excited about having something else to do besides staring at a giant TV screen with football on it."

Michael Tullberg

Sabrina Degnan, 21, is working hard this particular night on the hypnotic 1979 game Xenon, which beckons her onward with the sampled "ooh's" and "aaah's" of pioneering electronic musician Suzanne Ciani's voice. Jostling the table with discreet body English to avoid triggering the always-dreaded "tilt," Degnan muses about the appeal of machines that are in some cases more than twice as old as she is: "You know, I just really like playing [pinball] games. I really like the thrill of it, and it's a simple game to play — anyone can play it." Gesturing at a colorful adjacent table sporting the likeness of a certain '70s motorcycle daredevil, she adds, "I've played the Evel Knievel one before. My goal is to play all of them at least once tonight."

"In terms of the millennials," says Button Mash co-owner Gabriel Fowlkes, "one fun reaction is [them] seeing the new licensed Stern titles, and going 'Omigod, there's a Game of Thrones pinball, I wasn't even aware that pinball was still being made!' They may start with a licensed title, but they may discover that the one they like best is an old one like Sorcerer, because new pins are much more complicated than the classics."

It's not just the younguns who've helped restore pinball's place, though. The Gen Xers who began playing in the 1970s and '80s have been rediscovering the restored, beloved games of their youth while simultaneously being blown away by today's super-sophisticated tables, which likely have a more powerful CPU than the ones found in their laptops.

Eagle Rock resident Richie Ramone stops by Walt's now and again — not surprising, since The Ramones were devotees of pinball, as any photo search will show.

This vintage Bad Cats pinball machine is at Walt's Bar. Michael Tullberg

Walt's has had to turn away parents who show up during the day to play with their young ones in strollers, since it's a bar and not a proper restaurant.

Multiple generations of fans mix across town in local pinball tournaments and leagues, like EightyTwo's Los Angeles Pinball League, the Orange County Pinball League or the larger International Flipper Pinball Association. EightyTwo co-owner Scott Davids describes the interaction: "There's a nostalgia thing, where [older] people will walk in and say, 'Oh my God, I haven't seen these games in a really long time.' And there are like, 21-year-olds who have never seen these games before in their lives, who have no idea what they are."

In the tournaments, however, generational alienation is the exception rather than the rule. The events are an addicting mix of competition and socializing, as Walt's bar manager Woody Brenton explains: "The best way to describe that might be speed dating, in a way. They're randomly paired on these games with other people, and they're just meeting people who're either from the neighborhood or coming in from somewhere else that are into pinball. We're bringing the neighborhood together, and it's our busiest night.

"Pinball bridges gaps with all generations. It's pretty impressive how it does that," Brenton adds. "People of all ages, whether their grandparents bought pinball games and had them in their house, they look at it as pretty badass."