Phranc the Cardboard Cobbler’s Folksy, Nonbinary Swagger

Phranc, the self-styled “All-American Jewish Lesbian Folksinger,” is known to many as a pioneering punk rocker in the '80s, then a progressive acoustic bard with a unique knack for infusing a gruff and melodious singer-songwriter style with elements of LGBTQ awareness, activism, empathy and a sharp charming wit.

One could use almost the exact same language to describe the aesthetic of her parallel career as a visual artist. She calls herself “the Cardboard Cobbler,” remaking ordinary objects (guns, toys, flags) and garments (pretty dresses, sportswear, cowboy clothes) with an aura of childhood, summer and the insidious power of gender norms — all out of paper, cardboard, thread and paint.

EXPAND Phranc in her studio Amina Cruz

And in a way they are the same. By reclaiming and deconstructing iconic genres such as folk music and the country club sporting life, she undermines their cisnormative hegemony and makes the idea of Americana accessible for anyone who wants it. Phranc herself has a sort of retro-boyish sartorial panache, so one is free to infer irony in her more hyper-feminine garments, such as the heroic red dress whose hem floats on an invisible breeze at the heart of her new exhibition, “Swagger” at Bergamot’s Craig Krull Gallery. Though a bit too lovingly crafted and richly detailed for pure irony, there is something in the dresses that pushes back against their embodiment of a so-called feminine “ideal.”