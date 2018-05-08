Performance Artist Kayla Tange Breaks Boundaries of Asian Culture Wide Open



Kayla Noriko Tange steps onstage in an elaborate robe, her face illuminated by an inverted copper pyramid set with LED lights. Designed for Tange by artist Jeff Davis, "the head-cage," as she calls it, evokes both the Rothchilds’ 1972 Surrealist Ball and Anaïs Nin in Kenneth Anger’s masterpiece film, Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome. The latter reference is especially pertinent, since like Nin, Tange weaves tales of sexuality and gender fluidity into her performance art, which incorporates the written word, dance and now film.

Dear Mother, written by Tange, directed by Matthew Kaundart and produced by Luka Fisher, screens Thursday, May 10, at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. In it, Tange's tangled family history is explored: The Korean-born artist was adopted as a baby by a Japanese-American family and raised in central California. Her adopted mother died when Tange was in her early teens. As an adult, Tange sought out her birth mother, who agreed to meet with her. Tange flew to Korea, only to learn that her birth mother had changed her mind and refused to see her. The short film intercuts Tange’s daily life as a dancer and artist with childhood home movies and photos, shown as Tange reads a letter to the mother who gave birth to her and then gave her up. It’s a visceral exposé of love: wanting it, needing it, searching for it and ultimately finding it in oneself. The camera tracks Tange through a film noir landscape, never shying away from her day (well, night really) job as a burlesque dancer and her work as a performance artist, which are intimately entwined.

Burlesque is one way that Tange explores and comments on gender and race. She has performed striptease routines as Hunter S. Thompson and Andy Warhol, and as a wide range of Asian and female stereotypes, including a Japanese schoolgirl and a devoted housewife disrobing to the crooning of Doris Day.