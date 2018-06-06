Party Proudly: The Best Pride Week Parties and Events in L.A.

With a full music festival Friday and Saturday, and the return of the parade on Sunday, there's definitely plenty to do at L.A. Pride this weekend. But if you're a glutton for gay-themed gatherings and events, there's even more happening throughout the city — day and night. From sporting events to educational discussion to art shows to pool and dance parties, here's where to party proudly in L.A. this week.

Wednesday, June 6

Strap On, Get Off

The experts at the Pleasure Chest provide instruction on the basics of strapping, which includes choosing the right harness and the all-important appendage to attach, as well as tips on how to create a pleasurable experience for both giver and receiver. Pleasure Chest, 7733 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 650-1022, thepleasurechest.com. 8-10 p.m.; free.

Thursday, June 7

Melrose Pride Block Party

The parking lot behind Lululemon Melrose will host a street soiree with a live music performance by Vincint and DJ Austin Sherbaneko pumpin' the jams. Presented by Loveloud. Lululemon, 8532 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; lulumelrose.splashthat.com. 7-10 p.m.; free.

Pride Women's Night at L.A. Sparks

Doubling as a fundraiser for Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces L.A. Pride events, the game will celebrate not only Pride but also girl power. After the balling, a postgame bash for women, the second annual L.A. Pride Women's Party, takes place on the Terrace Rooftop with 360 views of downtown, drinks and DJs. Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown; (310) 729-7651; tickets: lasparks.formstack.com/forms/pridenight18. 7-11 p.m.

Our House: The L.A. Pre-Pride Celebration

Goodboy Morgan and Jess Weiner are teaming up with Houston Hospitality Brothers for a party that celebrates local artists with live performances and a "symbolic balloon room representing the wonderfully queer bubble we get to exist in, living in Los Angeles." No Vacancy, 1727 N. Hudson Ave., Hollywood; 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets and info here.

Totally ’80s Dance Party: Family Ties

The theme for this ’80s dance party is "Family Ties," meaning ’80s music from sibling bands like The B-52s, The Pointer Sisters and INXS, all spun by DJ Paul V (Dragstrip 66). Plus Goldenvoice concert ticket giveaways.’ Akbar, 4356 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 665-6810, akbarsilverlake.com. 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; free.

Friday, June 8

LGBT Night at the L.A. Dodgers

The sixth annual LGBT Night at Dodger Stadium will include a three-quarter-sleeve commemorative Dodgers LGBT shirt. The kickoff party starts in the Right Field Plaza Pavilion Bar at 5:30 p.m. and goes until first pitch at 7:10 p.m., which will be done by the first openly gay umpire in MLB history, Dale Scott. The national anthem will be sung by openly gay singer Brian Justin Crum from America's Got Talent and throughout the night, the Dodgers will honor some of the biggest LGBT names in sports. The event also doubles as a fundraiser for Christopher Street West. Following the game, fans are invited onto the field to enjoy the fireworks show. Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Echo Park; (866) DODGERS, mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/specials/lgbt-night.

The Dyke March

People can start gathering at the Sal Guarriello Veterans' Memorial beginning at 6 p.m. for a DJ set and a protest sign workshop. Guest speakers start at 7 p.m. and the march down Santa Monica Boulevard to San Vicente and back, led by the Nasty Women's Drum Circle and SoCal Motorcycle Contingency for Equality, begins at 7:45 p.m. More live music will take place after the march at 9 p.m. Sal Guarriello Veterans' Memorial, 8447 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; tickets and info here.

In Conversation With Rashaad Newsome & Christine Y. Kim

Artist Rashaad Newsome, whose work has often touched on LGBT subject matters such as the vogue and ball scene, will show some of his latest work and answer audience questions in a conversation moderated by Christine Kim from the L.A. County Museum of Art. Andaz West Hollywood, Studio 4, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 6 p.m.; free. RSVP and more info here.

Party With Pride! The One DTLA Launch

This fundraiser for LGBTQ awareness and youth "no matter their orientation, sex, gender identity, race, creed or color" offers dancing, pool and ping-pong games all evening. A "No Stupid Question" card component will include speakers answering concerns and queries anonymously throughout the event. Tickets are $25 (plus optional additional donations) and only 150 are available. The One Venue, 347 S. Clarence St., downtown; 7-11 p.m. eventbrite.com/e/party-with-pride-the-one-dtla-launch-tickets-46005589958.

Youth Pride Dance

The free Youth Pride Dance (for people 24 and younger) is an outdoor, glow-themed party that will include food, non-alcoholic drinks and giveaways. Los Angeles LGBT Center, the Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood; 7-10 p.m. lapride.org/event/youth-pride-dance.

Queen Kong — Big Hairy Gay Pride

The Boulet Brothers promise the "hugest, thickest, gayest party in the city this Friday night" with

stage shows and appearances by Drake Masters (Raging Stallion), Jessica Wild, Sean Milan, Onicks and more, plus DJ Mateo, and a high-heeled basketball competition hosted by the SoCal Ballers Gay Basketball League. It's also an after-party for the Queer Biennial 2018: What If Utopia show. Precinct, 357 S. Broadway, downtown; 10 p.m.-2 a.m. More info here.

Lez Croix

This one should be fizzy fun: two floors and a huge patio, as well as food until midnight, drink specials all night and a huge lineup of DJs and performers including Josh Peace (Mustache L.A.), Lali (Lez Croix) and special guest The Uhuruverse at midnight. The Airliner, 2419 N. Broadway, Lincoln Heights; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10 advance, $15 at the door. Tickets and info here.

DJ Kim Anh Keith Johnson

Tendencies Pride Xtravaganza!

Enjoy incredible views of downtown as resident DJs Kim Ahn and Bathhouse join guest DJs Hello DJ and Knights of Zion for a fun dance party. $10 presale tickets are available. The Rooftop at the Standard, 550 S. Flower St., downtown; 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets and info here.

Sunset Beat! Pride and Dyke March After-Party!

This fun after-party boasts no cover, so you can save your money and instead buy pizza by the slice, $5 PBR on draft or $4 Jello shots. Lazer Kat, 8264 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 10 p.m.-2 a.m. More info here.

GirlbarLA & Your Plans Tonight

L.A. lesbian and bi ladies: This one should be your plans tonight! Robin Gans and CB Glassner present this female-driven party with house and dance music by DJ Tatiana and a live performance by Chanel & The Circus. The Peppermint Club, 8713 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood; 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; $10. More info here.

Saturday, June 9

Pride L.A. Flaunt X Submerge Pool Party

DJ Harry Romero as well as DJs Noir D Costas, Krusade and Stacy Christine helm this splashy bash for a chic crowd on the pool deck of the W Hotel in Hollywood. W Hotel, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; noon-7 p.m.; $30. nightout.com/events/flaunt-pride-la-pool-party-w-hotel/tickets.

Pride at the Marina

This pool party for the Westside includes rainbow sno-cones, cocktails, food and a DJ set from Dave Audé on the pool deck. Marina del Rey Hotel, 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey; noon-6 p.m.; $20. eventbrite.com/e/pride-at-the-marina-tickets-45866904145?aff=efbeventtix.

Dyke Day in the Park Courtesy the Pleasure Chest

L.A. Dyke Day in the Park

This free Pride picnic in the park includes Pleasure Chest staff on hand giving mini Pleasure Ed workshops and free giveaways. 929 Academy Road, Elysian Park; noon-6 p.m.. More info here.

See Pride Andaz Poolside

With 360-degree views of the Hollywood Hills, this pool party features sexy DJ sets from Whitney Fierce, Casey Alva and a surprise guest. Andaz, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 2 p.m.; $40. wl.seetickets.us/event/See-Pride/364921?afflky=SeePride&sp=KL7D5P.

Cinespia: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

In honor of Pride, Cinespia screens this '90s classic starring Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo as drag queens who get stuck in a small town on a cross-country trip from New York to Hollywood. The film also features cameos from Robin Williams, Lady Bunny, Coco Peru and RuPaul. A photo booth "dripping with glitz" will be on-site. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the film starts at 9. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood; 7:15 p.m.; $16. cinespia.org/event/to-wong-foo-thanks-for-everything-julie-newmar.

Bearracuda L.A. Gay Pride

Bearracuda celebrates L.A. Pride, "upgraded" by the gay bear social network app GROWLr! Music by DJ Ryan Jones & DJ Pure Noise and featuring the Bearracuda Go-Go Army. Precinct, 357 S. Broadway, downtown; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5. bearracuda.com/la.

GPS: Gay Pride Saturday

Billed as the "Los Angeles Pride Main Event," this party, presented by Paul Nicholls and Justin David, features resident DJs Xlsior Mykonos and Phil Romano as well as the U.S. debut of Ben Bakson.

The Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway, downtown; 10 p.m.-4 a.m. wl.seetickets.us/PaulNichollsEntertainment/GPS.

Sunday, June 10



JQ's Annual Pride Brunch

JQ (or Jewish Queers) International hosts its Pride brunch of bagels, lox and mimosas at its "JQlub" in the heart of West Hollywood. You can watch the parade from there and pick up some rainbow swag as well. JQ International, 801 Larrabee St., #10, West Hollywood; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $20 online or $25 at the door. More info here.

Lez Croix Poolside Pride

The LC crew returns with another sweet queer shindig, this time under the sun and by pool. Enjoy "butchkinis, tankinis and martinis, bear chests, pool dips, nip slips, dunks and trunks." DJs for your water play all day. The Rooftop at the Standard, 550 S. Flower St., downtown; 2-8 p.m. More info here.

Los Angeles Pride Closing Party

Paul Nicholls Entertainment presents L.A. Pride Tea Dance, with music by Dan Slater plus a surprise special guest DJ. The event boasts "state-of-the-art lights, sound and production." Nicholls is the biggest gay promoter in L.A., so this one a safe bet for a raging good end to Pride's festivities. 1OAK Nightclub, 9039 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; $39, VIP $49. seetickets.us/event/SUNSET-TEA-Los-Angeles-Pride-Closing-Party-at-1OAK/361542.