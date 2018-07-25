Palm Tree as Artistic Muse: It’s Not Just an L.A. Thing

Paradise Is Now: Palm Trees in Art is a must-have book for any self-respecting coffee table in Los Angeles.

Publisher Hatje Cantz has been making serious incursions into the Taschen-dominated fancy art book market, bringing out an impressive slate of recent anthology titles, such as this tome celebrating the visual history of the palm tree in painting, sculpture and photography, as well as advertising, fashion, environmentalism and pop culture.

Works by John Baldessari, Rodney Graham, Secundino Hernández, David Hockney, Alicja Kwade, Sigmar Polke, Ed Ruscha and Rirkrit Tiravanija, among scores of others, offer images that are at times whimsical, at times contemplative and even dark, witty, ironic and sensual, signifying wealth, luxury, exoticism and a certain balminess in the soul.