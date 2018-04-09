Paley Center Exhibit Celebrates the Iconic Flash and Fashion of Liza Minnelli

With an affinity for dazzling bling, a classic Hollywood lineage and a delicious diva reputation, there is virtually nothing that epitomizes the word "showbiz" so much as the name "Liza." Her coal-black shag, heavily fringed lashes and sparkly designer duds have been known to outshine even the most committed drag queen, leaving admirers and emulators in sequin-stunned awe and others just waving their "jazz hands."

The daughter of tortured silver screen icon Judy Garland and closeted film director Vincente Minnelli, Liza Minnelli was born into a life of drama. First appearing onscreen at age 3 and eventually winning the Academy Award for her sultry and seductive portrayal of Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse's 1972 musical Cabaret, she was a natural-born star.

Her attention-getting wardrobe and private memorabilia have been well maintained over the decades, and quite an impressive collection it is. Liza, now 72, has decided to liquidate much of her estate in an auction being held in June, featuring more than 1,000 lots. Featuring significant costumes, designer fashion, portraits by Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon, Annie Leibovitz and David LaChappelle, personal photographs of her famous parents, and even Liza's own 1971 Silver Shadow Rolls-Royce, this sale is a Hollywood collector's wet dream and a magnet for all lovers of glamour, overstated elegance, pomp and pizzazz.