Oscar-Winning Actor Forest Whitaker Is Working for Peace and Conflict Resolution

Considering his prodigious filmography and armfuls of acting accolades, Forest Whitaker's portrayal of Desmond Tutu in the mesmerizingly tense new thriller The Forgiven may not be the role of a lifetime — yet there is so much of his lifetime in the role.

The film channels Whitaker's long-held admiration for Tutu into another sublime character study (his depiction of former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in 2006's The Last King of Scotland won almost every major acting award, including an Oscar), while exploring themes of reconciliation and peace-building that, inspired by memories of his South Central L.A. upbringing, have propelled the actor's real-life philanthropic work.

"[The Forgiven] grabs ahold of some areas that are real important to me; that mean something deeply to me; that I've dedicated a large portion of my life towards," he explains in a soothing semi-mumble incongruous with his imposing 6-foot-2-inch frame. "Particularly conflict resolution and development, and how we can offer the tools to help uplift certain societies that are in conflict."

In between forging a career that spans his 1982 screen debut in Fast Times at Ridgemont High to playing the appropriately sage Zuri in this year's colossally successful Black Panther, Whitaker, 56, established the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), was named a UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, and co-founded the International Institute for Peace.

The WPDI implements peace-building programs in fragile and disadvantaged communities, including current and former war zones, worldwide. In addition to the initiative's current work in South Sudan, Mexico and Uganda, Whitaker's teams are working closely with two L.A. schools, both in neighborhoods where he grew up, to assist teachers and students in developing the tools of conflict resolution. In the wake of a wave of school shootings in the United States, the WPDI's stateside work appears especially pertinent — and urgent.

Inspired by real events during Tutu's chairmanship of South Africa's post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the 1990s, The Forgiven — which as of March 16 will have an expanded theatrical release as well as being on VOD and digital HD — portrays one of the planet's great peacemakers, struggling to stay true to his convictions in the face of shadowy old-regime alliances, nauseatingly dark secrets and deeply ingrained bigotry.

At the film's heart is the verbal and psychological sparring between bespectacled, gray-haired archbishop and activist Tutu, and a maliciously brilliant, outwardly unrepentant former death-squad assassin — portrayed with chest-tightening conviction by Eric Bana (Munich, Troy). The latter is seeking clemency in return for details of state-sponsored extrajudicial killings under South Africa's recently deposed, racist administration.

While the film includes scenes of savage behind-bars beatings and chaotic street riots, its most riveting minutes are Tutu and the mustachioed, manacled murderer sitting across from each other in the bowels of a brutal maximum-security prison as each attempts, in contrasting fashion, to unlock and skew the other's moral compass.

"I think the thing the movie does is, it tests that core of whether or not [Tutu] could still love while disagreeing, while saying what you've done is wrong, while acknowledging that you need to be here [in prison] because of what you've done," Whitaker says with characteristic thoughtfulness. "He's still searching for that capacity to love and forgive."

The Forgiven's two hours flash by thanks to its perpetual peeling back of increasingly nuanced central characters and almost endless put-yourself-in-their-place ethical dilemmas. It unfolds in a murky chasm between the cleansing purity of forgiveness and the quick-fix lust for revenge, weighing accountability for unspeakable sins during South Africa's decades of institutionalized racial segregation against the compromises required for even the hope of a harmonious future.

"Part of [its message] is that there is no one that is not redeemable," Whitaker says. "And I think it's not a question of not doubting your beliefs — it's a question of continuing to live by them."

Forest Whitaker at SBE's Katsuya Hollywood Kevin Scanlon

Some of Whitaker's most celebrated performances — including in The Last King of Scotland and as a mob hit man in 1999's Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai — have been marked by his mining at least crumbs of humanity from apparently incorrigible characters. But the challenges of depicting Tutu — someone almost synonymous with overt humanity and humility — were very different.

"I was hopeful that I would be able to capture the spirit of the man. I wasn't sure that I would be able to fulfill all the requirements that I normally would make of myself in portraying a real person," Whitaker explains. "I was able to see not just the loving, forgiving father who he is but also the passionate, aggressive activist who, even in his later years ... still continues to push forward."

Whitaker's grasp and transmission of Tutu's seemingly unlikely combination of steely resolve and giggly humor in the face of the grimmest of circumstances swiftly eclipse his being some nine inches taller and considerably heavier than the now-retired clergyman. Appearing mostly in Tutu's signature purple cassock and clerical collar, and nailing his distinctively shrill laugh, Whitaker unwaveringly inhabits his study. Just as he immersed himself in all things Amin before his career-changing turn as the Ugandan strongman (even learning to speak Swahili and mastering the accordion), he was similarly scrupulous in attempting to absorb Tutu, inside and out.