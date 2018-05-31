Opera Singer Peabody Southwell Is Game for "Primal" Storytelling

Even by modern opera standards, Peabody Southwell is a fascinating anomaly. The 34-year-old L.A. native is that rare singer who is equally at home in traditional, classic opera productions and more adventurous, avant-garde experiments. Even rarer, Southwell is a vocalist who is also a director, dramaturge, and production and costume designer.

In recent seasons with L.A. Opera, the mezzo-soprano has demonstrated her impressive range by vamping it up as the coquettish La Ciesca in Woody Allen's production of Giacomo Puccini's bittersweet farce Gianni Schicchi, stealing scenes as a charismatic Paquette earlier this year in Leonard Bernstein's Candide and flitting about a surreally cartoonlike set as the ethereal Third Lady in Barrie Kosky's visually fantastic interpretation of W.A. Mozart's The Magic Flute.

Southwell revealed much more of herself — literally and figuratively — when she daringly performed fully nude as the corpse of an executed murderess in the 2016 world premiere of David Lang's bloody and engrossingly macabre operatic vivisection, Anatomy Theater. In another experimental production at REDCAT, she portrayed the Doctor in Beth Morrison Projects' 2017 adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's psychological drama Persona.