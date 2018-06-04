“Out There” at Gallery 825 Celebrates the LGBT Experience



We’re only a few days into Pride Month, and already Los Angeles is feeling the love from galleries to brasseries, beaches, dance parties and parade plans. For its part, West Hollywood–based Gallery 825, home to the nearly century-old Los Angeles Art Association, returns this weekend with the 11th annual edition of “Out There,” arguably its most passionate and popular exhibition (and its most fabulous opening-night party) of the year.

LAAA is a membership-based artists’ organization, but for “Out There” it opens the call for art in all media to anyone and everyone in the L.A. art community, and the results are as flamboyant, emotional, exuberant and thoughtful as anyone could want. Although the theme is a celebration of the LGBTQ experience, the definition of that prompt is open for interpretation — with the result that works include painting, sculpture, photography and video that's abstract, poetic, metaphorical and political along with more direct portrayals of people and events that helped define the movement.

EXPAND Osceola Refetoff: Remains of the Fruitland Fire — Dawn — Thermal, CA (2016) Courtesy of the artist



“Out There” for 2018 was juried by Jessica Silverman of Jessica Silverman Gallery, in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. The roster of more than 40 artists includes Ron Anderegg, Maurizio Battifora, James Bentley, Joanne Chase-Mattillo, Eve Chayes Lyman, Kayla Cloonan, Bibi Davidson, Lynne Deutch, Jennifer Dozier, Sydelle Foreman, Dwora Fried, Richard Gayler, Carole Goldman, Shelby Harris, Shon Hedges, Jeff Iorillo, Jason Jenn, Colleen M. Kelly, Teresa Lakier, Dao Lu, Michael Lutz, Theodosia Marchant, Katie McGuire, Alberto Mesirca, Bob Poe, Osceola Refetoff, Viktoria Romanova, Heather Roth, Lyle Rushing, Seda Saar, Chia Schuler, Eris Sharon, Betzi Stein, Xunzhi Sun, Lauren Thomas, Tsvetelina Valkov, Deborah van der Zaag, Frank Ventrola, Debra Vodhanel, Bryn Williams and Jim Zver.