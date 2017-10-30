Nearly 300 Women From L.A.'s Art World Have Signed This Letter Denouncing Sexual Harassment

Last week, Knight Landesman, publisher of Artforum, became the latest in a long list of powerful men to be accused of using his position to take advantage of women. Landesman resigned from his post, but, much the same as the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it's become an opportunity for women throughout the art world to stand up and say enough is enough to what they allege is a pattern of behavior and abuse.

Over the weekend, an open letter circulated among women in art circles, part of a campaign called Not Surprised, borrowed from a Jenny Holzer piece that reads, "Abuse of power comes as no surprised."

The letter says, "We are not surprised when curators offer exhibitions or support in exchange for sexual favors. We are not surprised when gallerists romanticize, minimize and hide sexually abusive behavior by artists they represent. We are not surprised when a meeting with a collector or a potential patron becomes a sexual proposition. We are not surprised when we are retaliated against for not complying ... Abuse of power comes as no surprise."

It goes on to become a call to action: "We, the undersigned — those who have experienced abuse and those standing in solidarity with them — call upon art institutions, boards and peers to consider their role in the perpetuation of different levels of sexual inequity and abuse, and how they plan to handle these issues in the future."

As of noon today, the letter had more than 3,000 female, trans and gender non-conforming signatories, nearly 300 of whom identified Los Angeles as their home base. They include local artists Andrea Bowers, Catherine Opie, Jibz Cameron, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle (who was named Best Up-and-Coming Artist in our 2017 Best of L.A. issue); curators Helen Molesworth of MOCA, Christine Y. Kim of LACMA and Jamillah James of ICA LA; gallerists Ariel Pittman of Susanne Vielmetter Projects and Hannah Hoffman of the eponymous gallery; as well as writers and art professors.

A full list of the signatories is here and you can read the letter in its entirety below ...