Neighborhood Arts Profile: Visualizing Data for a Better World

The tagline of the new DCA research tool Neighborhood Arts Profile (NAP) is “a data platform to advance arts education and equity in the City of Los Angeles.” Along with the project’s core directive to “improve arts and cultural services,” its design and implementation team is just as interested in reimagining the presentation of data systems themselves. In other words, less math, more storytelling.

Beginning with a foundation of hyperlocal community systems, the DCA based its interactive map on the L.A. Times and its historic designation of the 104 neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Then it obtained arts statistics from DCA partners, grantee venues and organizations, the 250 museums, libraries and cultural monuments in the region, and so on. The LAUSD keeps an “Arts Equity Index” that tracks access and education. Censuslike surveys of income and services such as the “Index of Displacement Pressure” study also contribute to the database.

NAP’s chief, Dr. W.F. Umi Hsu, Ph.D., is not only an ethnomusicologist but a tech-drenched researcher by nature and experience, and an artist in their own right. “Science, stories, mission of access and equity,” Umi says, “data serves it all.” They describe a process wherein information becomes insight, which in turn becomes action. This sentiment is echoed by DCA general manager Danielle Brazell, who characterizes the agency’s open data initiative as a 21st-century “commitment to understanding a healthy art ecology.”