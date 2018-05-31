Neck Face: The Hard-Drinking Artist Who Will Never Sell Out

Whether or not you're among his legion of maniacal fans, it's hard to deny the wicked genius of Neck Face — an artist whose singular style has retained its intensity from graffiti to gallery, always a step ahead of proliferative copycats. Since moving to L.A. nearly a decade ago, the 33-year-old has gleefully inhabited the underbelly of Tinseltown, finding inspiration in its dankest reaches for his paintings, sculptures, skateboards, books, haunted houses and gallery shows. These days, he also has an eye on animation.

"When I moved here it was all glitz and glamour, Hollywood this, Hollywood that. Like, 'Oh, you're a Hollywood guy now,'?" he says over a pint of tequila and soda water at Black, the bar he opened on Melrose a few years ago after one of his regular dives threatened to kick him out. "There's the darkest corners you've ever seen in your life here. And I've explored all of them."

An inveterate troublemaker, his big eyes and deadpan expressions animate next-level mischief but also radiate warmth and depth. Much like his characters — those bristling, vibrant demons paired with punchy humor and a corrosive tinge of testosterone that make a curious, timely heir to both Bosch and Bukowski — he has a knack for one-liners delivered with old-school comedic timing.