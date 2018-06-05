Moments of Weirdo Brilliance From John Waters' Solo Show

It's an ironic fact: Political correctness has jumped the shark. Comedians can't curse, traditional clothing that wasn't worn by one's own ancestors is off-limits (or it's cultural appropriation), abbreviations, pronouns and generalizations in reference to others are the devil, etc. And while we can appreciate millennial-driven sensitivity when it comes to the feelings, hang-ups and triggers of our fellow humans, there's a naughty thrill to throwing it all out the window, to enjoying audacious expression (in words, images, film or music) made by an artist who has no filters, no limitations and no shame.

John Waters is such a provocateur, and the reason he gets away with the stuff he does when others can't is simple. He's John "Fucking" Waters, the filmmaker who pushed boundaries of taste before we even knew they existed, the man who had Divine eating dog excrement (Pink Flamingos) and gnawing at the umbilical cord after giving "birth" (Female Trouble), created "Odorama" cards so the audience could smell his actors' farts (Polyester), made Mink Stole perform a sex act with rosary beads (Multiple Maniacs), and, well, you get the idea.

This witty and wise, spiffy as hell 72-year-old gay man is a genius if not a god to anyone with a weirdo sensibility. Saturday night the writer-director brought his solo show to the Luckman Fine Arts Theatre at Cal State L.A., and he did not disappoint when it came to cultural commentary and behind-the-scenes recollections from his films, which include mainstream hits (Hairspray, Cry-Baby, Serial Mom) as well as low-budget cult films. His stream of consciousness–style gabfest offered background on his movies and the motivations behind them, but it was even more enlightening when it wasn't about his work but rather about the absurdity of modern culture.

