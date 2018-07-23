Midnight Studios Brings Anarchy to West Hollywood

Shane Gonzales, the hot young designer known for meshing high fashion with punk rebelliousness, threw a release party for his new collection at H. Lorenzo in West Hollywood last week, bringing out many from his huge Instagram following with a reinterpretation of art from one of the U.K.'s unruliest rock bands, The Sex Pistols. The 23-year-old called the gathering for his new line, inspired by the Pistols, his "dream event," which makes sense since his fashion idol is Vivienne Westwood, who not only designed the band's original merchandise but is responsible for bringing punk rock to the fashion world and the mainstream.

Matthew Kavenaugh/H. Lorenzo

At H. Lorenzo, the high-fashion store on Sunset Boulevard, on July 19, select media, friends and family gathered to support and congratulate Gonzales. While his pop-up will last two weeks, the high-end boutique has been around for 35 years.

At the door was a cardboard cutout featuring a collage of the Pistols' second single, “God Save the Queen.” A sign on the floor reading “Take Photos Here” encouraged patrons to step on the ledge and stick their face through the designated opening. The evening was like a scene out of a 1970s movie, with the theme of punk rock written all over it.