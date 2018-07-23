Midnight Studios Brings Anarchy to West Hollywood

Shane Gonzales, the hot young designer known for meshing high fashion with punk rebelliousness, threw a release party for his new collection at H. Lorenzo in West Hollywood last week, bringing out many from his huge Instagram following with a reinterpretation of art from one of the U.K.'s unruliest rock bands, The Sex Pistols. The 23-year-old called the gathering for his new line, inspired by the Pistols, his "dream event," which makes sense since his fashion idol is Vivienne Westwood, who not only designed the band's original merchandise but is responsible for bringing punk rock to the fashion world and the mainstream.
At H. Lorenzo, the high-fashion store on Sunset Boulevard, on July 19, select media, friends and family gathered to support and congratulate Gonzales. While his pop-up will last two weeks, the high-end boutique has been around for 35 years.
At the door was a cardboard cutout featuring a collage of the Pistols' second single, “God Save the Queen.” A sign on the floor reading “Take Photos Here” encouraged patrons to step on the ledge and stick their face through the designated opening. The evening was like a scene out of a 1970s movie, with the theme of punk rock written all over it.
Hanging on the racks along the wall were a variety of neon-colored hoodies and T-shirts, each featuring a design inspired by the original artwork from the legendary band’s 1977 debut album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols.
“The execution of tonight’s show was a long-thought-out process,” Gonzales told LA Weekly. “But it came together perfect in the end. We worked with the original Sex Pistols photographer Bob Gruen to create a Sex Pistols timeline of the band’s history on the main wall in H. Lorenzo. We also created a Midnight Studios record table to house 300-plus records, which were given to attendees of the event. And lastly, we had flyers scattered on the floor of the venue with a Sex Pistols photo op stationed in the window.”
Gonzales said the inspiration came from the seminal punk band's original tour merchandise and imagery on silhouettes not used previously. "We’ve printed their classic album cover on oversized double hooded sweatshirts, tees and bags while washing them to give it all a vintage feel," he explained.
A detailed timeline of the British band’s rise to superstardom decorated the walls in the form of framed pictures paired with text. As drinks flowed and music blasted in the background, a cheerful yet calm Gonzales provided a lively meet-and-greet.
“We started using inspiration from The Sex Pistols in our very first collection, such as lyrics, quotes and the personal styles of each band member," Gonzales said. "Having the official stamp of approval allowed us to reinterpret official Sex Pistols merchandise through a new lens."
