Melodie McDaniel’s “Compton Jr. Posse: Daring to Claim the Sky,” a MOPLA Joint

Most people, when they hear “equestrian club,” probably don’t picture Compton. But Mayisha Akbar isn’t most people. In 1988, Akbar founded the Compton Jr. Posse, a youth outreach and leadership program that imparts and builds self-esteem, responsibility and discipline through the care and competition-level riding of horses. She’d seen first-hand what raising horses had done for her own three kids (it’s a long story but yes, some parts of Compton are zoned for agriculture), and she felt it was too good an idea not to share. And she was right.

EXPAND Melodie McDaniel, Morganne With Ebony, 2017, archival pigment print Courtesy of the artist/MOPLA



Artist Melodie McDaniel, for her part, practices many kinds of photography, from fashion to editorial, landscape to photojournalism. But her friends, like writer Amelia Fleetwood, who introduced her to the CJP, know that what McDaniel truly loves is having the chance to get to know her subjects through her work. Fleetwood, herself a horse lover, put McDaniel and Akbar together in 2015, whereupon McDaniel spent the next two years getting to know the riders and their trusty steeds, witnessing up close and personal the transformative manifestation of the CJP motto: Keeping kids on horses and off the streets. “Daring to Claim the Sky” is the result.