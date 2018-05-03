Meet the Family of Monsters Squatting Inside the NoMAD

Downtown, a 95-year-old neoclassical former bank on Olive near Seventh Street has been restored to its erstwhile opulence and rebranded as the NoMAD Los Angeles hotel. Its magnificent exterior is rivaled only by its lavish jewel-tone, Hollywood Regency–inspired decor, but unless you know where to look, you might easily miss the creatures made of human hair that happen to be squatting inside.

The "family of monsters," as their creator calls them, belong to L.A.-based French artist Charlie Le Mindu, a onetime hairdresser turned visual artist whose main medium, unsurprisingly, is hair. He even has a term for his unique brand of artistry: "haute coiffure." A selection of his work, both old and new, is on view in Charlie Le Mindu: Noir at /THE LAB/ by the French-owned concept store Please Do Not Enter inside the NoMAD.

Raised in Bordeaux, France, Le Mindu was working as a hairdresser when he began exploring new forms of creative expression after moving to Berlin in his late teens. Eventually, his hair-based creations made their way into international multidisciplinary exhibitions and performances, drawing fans like Lady Gaga, who has worn a couple of the artist's signature hair-hats, which can often take months to make. Currently, Le Mindu is getting ready to do a performance for Alexander Wang, and has a new collection coming out in July. He's also working on two ballets, including an upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty in Germany, for which he has the unenviable task of designing about 300 costumes.