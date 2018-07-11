Mary Heilmann Mixes Her California Soul With Her New York State of Mind

Poetry, jazz, physics; the palette of the Pacific, gestural vernacular folded into assertive minimalism, an anachronistic affection for clay sculpture, and an urge to blur the boundaries between art, architecture and design. Also the occasional painting of a blacktop roadway. All of these influences, witticisms and aesthetic qualities contribute to artist Mary Heilmann’s enduring identity as a California painter — despite the fact that she moved to New York City in 1968, hasn’t had a proper solo show in L.A. in some 20 years, and is also a sculptor.

Mary Heilmann: Hellfire Series #2, 1984. Glazed ceramic,14 x 27.3 x 27.3 cm / 5½ x 10¾ x 10¾ in. Nick Ash/Courtesy the artist, Hauser & Wirth and 303 Gallery, New York

In fact Heilmann’s work specifically, deliberately, self-consciously exists in flux on the painting and sculpture continuum, with furniture and especially ceramic objects augmenting her core painting practice. She’s been making work in this vein since 1983, and really since school in the 1960s. In addition to rarefied clay objects and wall-mounted, glazed ceramic paintings, she also makes furniture. For example, her chairs are arranged around the galleries in her current exhibition in the Arts District — they are intended to be sat upon, the better to contemplate the other works in the show, especially the paintings. In this way she achieves the merger of painting and sculpture that she arguably has been after for decades.

EXPAND Installation view, "Mary Heilmann, Memory Remix," Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles, 2018 Mario de Lopez/© Mary Heilmann Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth

Despite all that, a large part of the reason people still tend to think of her as a painter is because she is mainly a colorist. The core of her practice is fueled by her relationship to colors, and the patterns that emerge from their deployment. Pink, green, red, blue, black and white, sometimes a rainbow gradient, and the recurrence of checkerboards are all common. Within each painting she lets the individual layers of loosely applied paint remain partly autonomous. They blend a bit roughly so that we witness their merging but we can still see the components — the white laid in over, the heavy wet blue, or the red applied in nesting squares.